PM Modi Discusses COVID-19 With Bahrain's King, Thanks Him For Supporting Indian Diaspora

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a telephone conversation with King of Bahrain, Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis and its consequences. The two leaders also spoke about logistical chains between the two countries and the current financial markets.

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa assured PM Modi that he will look after the welfare of the vast Indian community in Bahrain, during the present health crisis faced across the world due to COVID-19. Prime Minister Modi also expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the care and affection that the Bahrain authorities have always extended towards the Indian diaspora in the kingdom.

Spoke to HM Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain. We discussed the prevailing situation due to COVID-19 and how we can work together to fight the pandemic. Thanked him for the care extended by Bahrain towards the Indian diaspora there. https://t.co/V6HCFpSUsh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 6, 2020

Further, both the leaders have agreed that their officials would remain in regular contact to ensure constant support to each other in tackling the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Modi conveyed King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa that India regards Bahrain as an essential part of its extended neighbourhood. PM also warmly recalled his visit to the Kingdom in 2018.

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 spread with Australian PM

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also had a telephonic discussion with his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison. This comes as Australia now has over 3,400 active COVID-19 infections and 39 deaths in addition to 95 critical cases. Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,577 with 83 deaths.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated that the two leaders agreed to cooperate against Coronavirus and further stated that PM Morrison assured the well being Indian community in Australia.

PM Modi holds separate talks with Trump, Brazilian Prez, Spanish PM

PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held a detailed discussion on the coronavirus crisis on Saturday and resolved to deploy the full strength of the Indo-US partnership to fight the global pandemic. PM also had separate telephonic conversations with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, during which the leaders deliberated upon the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had a good discussion and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19," Modi wrote on Twitter on his "extensive" telephonic conversation with Trump.

