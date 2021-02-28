Here's Why National Science Day Is Celebrated In Honour Of Bharat Ratna Sir CV Raman

With an aim to raise awareness among Indian students and the general public about the impact of science in routine life, it is time for the National Science Day that is celebrated every year on February 28. The day is very significant for scientists, researchers, and scholars as Sir C V Raman discovered the phenomenon in spectroscopy that is named after him — The Raman Effect.

The theme for the NSD this year is 'Future of STI: Impacts on Education, Skills and Work'. The nodal agency National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) of the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has co-ordinated with scientific institutions and research labs in India, to make the day successful.

The celebratory affairs will comprise radio sessions, public speeches, television programmes, films on science, exhibitions based on various themes and concepts, debates, quiz contests, lectures, and expos where scientific models designed by students across the country will find their place.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi via Mann Ki Baat session hailed the achievements of Dr CV Raman and conveyed his greetings. Here's a tweet

During #MannKiBaat, PM conveys greetings on National Science Day and recalls the works of Dr. CV Raman. pic.twitter.com/8MFs2edq1y — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 28, 2021

The intent in celebrating this day is to make people aware of the application in the field of science that has made lives easier, while science has also furthered possibilities in technology. Years after Sir C V Raman discovered the science involved in the scattering of light in 1928 in an institution of Kolkata, the NSCTC in 1987 asked the Government of India to pronounce February 28 as National Science Day, and the same was declared. India celebrated its first NSD in 1987.

Sir Raman was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his research on the scattering of light. Referring to the remarkable findings of Sir Raman, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted "On this day in 1928, Sir CV Raman announced his pathbreaking discovery of the 'Raman Effect' and changed the face of science in India," as he greeted the aspiring participants of NSD' 21. The Indian physicist was also awarded Bharat Ratna in 1954.

