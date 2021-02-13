PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stones For Several Mega Projects During Kerala Visit On Feb 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on February 14 to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects. Ahead of assembly polls, PM is scheduled to dedicate various projects to add crucial momentum to the growth trajectory of the state. Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas will also be present on the occasion.

In order to pitch development in the poll-bound state Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate:-

Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP) of BPCL

The complex will produce Acrylates, Acrylic Acid and Oxo-Alcohol, which are at present predominantly imported and will result in saving of about Rs.3700 to 4000 crore/annum in foreign exchange. It will be constructed at a capital cost of about Rs 6000 crore. This will benefit the downstream sector in saving huge costs, the ready availability of feedstock and optimized supply chain management. Kochi Refinery has become the first Indian refinery to produce niche petrochemicals.

Ro-Ro Vessels at Willingdon Islands, Cochin.

Between Bolgatty and Willingdon Island on National Waterway-3, the International Waterway Authority of India will deploy two new Roll-on/ Roll-off vessels. MV Adi Shankara and MV CV Raman Ro-Ro vessels will have the capacity to carry six 20-feet trucks, three 20-feet trailer trucks, three 40-feet trailer trucks and 30 passengers each. It will reduce the congestion on the roads of Kochi and will benefit trade as a result of reduced transportation cost and transit time.

International Cruise Terminal “Sagarika”

Situated at the Ernakulam Wharf on Willingdon Island at Cochin Port, it is India’s first full-fledged international cruise terminal. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs.25.72 crore and will promote tourism. It will act as an effective instrument for employment generation, earning revenue and foreign exchange.

Marine Engineering Training Institute, Vigyana Sagar

A premier Maritime Learning Centre and only Maritime institute in India functioning within a shipyard at Cochin port. It will have extended training facilities for trainees on various vessels under construction or repair. It is constructed at a cost of Rs 27.5 crore. It will create a talent pool of marine engineers as the institute has an intake capacity of 114 fresh graduates, that will fulfil the requirement of the Maritime industry in India and abroad.

Reconstruction of South Coal Berth

At an estimated cost of Rs 19.19 crore under the Sagarmala Scheme, it is being reconstructed. a dedicated berthing facility will be available for chemical handling at Cochin Port. It will ensure quick and efficient handling of cargo and reduced logistics cost.

Nadda pitches Centre's contribution for Kerala

Ahead of elections in Kerala, BJP president JP Nadda while addressing a public meeting on his Thrissur visit, highlighted the Centre's contribution towards ensuring the welfare of the people of the state. For instance, he mentioned that Rs.12,000 crore will be spent on six mega projects whose foundation stones have been laid. Maintaining that special focus has been given to Kerala under PM Modi's leadership, Nadda cited Rs.16,000 crore spent for BPCL's Integrated Refinery Expansion Complex in Kochi, Rs.3,000 crore spent on a 450 km long natural gas pipeline from Kochi to Mangaluru and the Mumbai-Kanyakumari Economic Corridor.

