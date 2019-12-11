High Court Directs Delhi Police To Provide Security To JNU VC And Other Officials

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed Delhi Police to provide high security to the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar and other officials of Jawaharlal Nehru University, to ensure the proper functioning of the University, which resumes from Thursday. The High Court granted the University's administration time till the evening of December 11, to speak with the protesting students HC also ordered the administration to get the area within 100m from the administrative block cleared so that the Registrar and other officials could resume work.

Earlier, the JNU International Students' Association had written a letter to the Course Professors at JNU requesting them to "find alternative measures of academic evaluation at earliest for international scholars." Delhi Police on Monday lathi-charged after a clash with the protesting JNU students, who were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan. The students were marching from JNU campus to Rashtrapati Bhawan seeking to meet the President over the fee hike issue.

A four-member committee of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) met a delegation of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on November 29, following which, the union president had said that the strike will continue until their demands are met. Several cases have also been registered against students over vandalism, etc, since they started their strike over five weeks ago against hostel fee hike. The students have been on a protest since the JNU administration introduced the new hostel manual, including fee hike.

Meeting with HRD ministry

In a bid to break the logjam in Jawaharlal Nehru University over the hostel fee hike issue, HRD Ministry functionaries held a lengthy parley with students and the varsity administration on Tuesday but could not reach an agreement, officials said. The meeting will continue on Wednesday, the officials said and expressed hope that the matter will be resolved.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, Registrar Pramod Kumar, and students' union representatives attended the meeting at the HRD Ministry. "The meeting was held with both parties. The issue was discussed threadbare but no agreement could be reached. There will be a meeting again tomorrow and the issue is likely to be finally put to rest," a senior Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry official said.

