Himanta Biswa Sarma Condemns Param Bir-led Witch-hunt On Republic; 'public Is In Anger'

Assam Minister & BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned the Param Bir Singh-led unmitigated witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, pointing out that the Maharashtra government couldn't take on the public for too long.

On Friday, Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the network, including 1000 employees & top editors of the Network. The Mumbai police has booked the case for a serious non-bailable offence for incitement to disaffection among members of the Police Force and defaming Mumbai Police - under sections 500 and 34 of IPC.

Himanata Biswa Sarma said that the filing of an FIR on 1000 employees was unheard of before and that it came as an utter surprise, leaving many shocked. Further, the BJP leader claimed that the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network showed the Maharashtra government's fear for Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

'Emergency era tactics used': Arnab Goswami

"It is quite clear to the people of India that Param Bir Singh has been caught and tapes released show he has put up fake witnesses. It is also a fact that 1000 journalists of the Republic Media Network now face an FIR. I want the people of India to know that the clause used by Param Bir Singh is a 98-year-old clause dating back to 1922 of the British Raj. It is a clause that has not been used in the Indian Constitution or by the Mumbai Police for 34 years or more, which means it is an Emergency era clause. Param Bir Singh is carrying out police terrorism and trying Emergency tactics in a free country. I do believe that the criminal process and breach of law is something which will be noticed by everyone - the Court, the media and the police themselves. We will fight this battle and win", said Arnab Goswami.

Witch-hunt against Republic Media Network

Republic employees have been questioned for over a combined 100 hours in this brazen attack on freedom of press. Arnab Goswami has been questioned for 20 hours, Niranjan Narayanaswamy for 17 hours, Senior Executive Editor Abhishek Kapoor for 7 hours, Republic Media Network CEO Vikas Khanchandanani for 7 hours, Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh for 25 hours, CFO Sundaram for 32 hours and COO Harsh Bhandari for 8 hours.

Two shocking decisions dominated proceedings on Friday. First, Section 91 notice was filed against Republic TV, that sought details of the smallest transactions, like cost of tissue, papers among others. This was followed by FIR against all employees of Republic Media Network, that sent shockwaves across the nation. These are just the latest in a concerted and single-minded witch-hunt against the network which has been utterly and comprehensively exposed fact-by-fact at every turn.

