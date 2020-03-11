Amit Shah Praises Delhi Police For Not Letting Riots Spread Beyond 4% Of Capital's Area

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday responded to the ongoing debate over the Delhi Violence, in the Lok Sabha. During his address, he praised the role played by the Delhi Police in controlling the riots.

#WATCH Home Minister Amit Shah replies to the discussion over #DelhiViolence, in Lok Sabha https://t.co/Mv6NV3uzXD — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2020

Responding to the questions raised in the Parliament over the role of Delhi Police, Amit Shah said, "questions have been asked about what the Delhi Police was doing. Police were on the ground then, police will also probe and submit a report in the coming days. I would like to praise the Delhi Police for not allowing the riots to spread to other areas. Delhi Police contained the rioting within 36 hours."

"The first responsibility on the shoulders of the Delhi Police was to stop the violence. The first notice was received around 2 pm on February 24, 2020, and the last notice was received at 11 pm on February 25. Delhi Police has worked to end the riots in 36 hours," he added.

"The Delhi Police did the job of limiting the riots to 4% of the area and 13% of the population," he put forth.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction.

In all, 53 people died and over 200 were injured in the Delhi riots. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal lost his life and IB officer Ankit Sharma was heinously butchered. The police had filed 167 FIRs and have arrested and have detained 885 people in the matter. Meanwhile, the Delhi HC has given Centre till April 13 to file a counter-affidavit on the plea seeking FIR against leaders who gave hate speech which allegedly incited the Delhi violence.

