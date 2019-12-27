The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Holidays To Know In May 2020 Before You Plan Your Vacation: See List

General News

Holidays in May 2020 are important to know when you are thinking about holidays as there are plenty of May 2020 holidays. Read on to find out and plan them.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
holidays in may 2020

The list of holidays in May 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered.

Holidays in May 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in May are important to look out for, as they occur during children's' summer holidays. Therefore, to plan your holidays in May 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below. 

Here is a list of public holidays in May 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.

Read | Holidays In March 2020 To Know To Before You Plan Your Vacation In 2020; See List

Read | Top Places That Offer The Best English Breakfast In The City Of Mumbai

List of holidays in May 2020.

May 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Date

Day

Holidays in May 2020

Celebrated in

Bank Holiday

May 1, 2020

Friday

May Day/Maharashtra Day/Gujarat Day

May Day - Across the country Maharashtra Day - Maharashtra

May Day - Across the country Maharashtra Day – Maharashtra Gujarat Day - Gujarat

May 7, 2020

Thursday

Buddha Purnima/Guru Rabindranath Jayanti

Buddha Purnima – Several states Birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore – West Bengal and Tripura

Several states

May 8,  2020

Friday

Birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore

-

West Bengal and Tripura

May 16, 2020

Saturday

State Day

Sikkim

Sikkim

May 20, 2020

Wednesday

Shab-e-Qadr

Jammu&Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir

May 22,  2020

Friday

Jumat-ul-Wida

Several states

Several states

 

May 25,  2020

 

Monday

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam/Maharana Pratap Jayanti/Id-ul-Fitr

Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam – Tripura Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan

Id-ul-Fitr – Several States Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan

 

May 26,  2020

 

Tuesday

Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev

--

Punjab

Please note: Holidays in May 2020 also include Id-ul-Fitr that will be celebrated on 24 May 2020, which is a Sunday. The above list of holidays in May 2020 from holidays in 2020 will help you plan your activities better. Please check our website for other lists of holidays in 2020.

Read | Top Places That Offer The Best Chicken Sandwiches In The City Of Mumbai

Read | Food: Things To Add To Your Breakfast For A Wholesome And Healthy Meal

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA TO ATTEND SWEARING-IN: TMC
JIWAJI UNIVERSITY EXAM PROBE
ARJUN KAPOOR WISHES ANIL KAPOOR
ANAND MAHINDRA SHARES MUSING WISDOM
AJAY TALKS ON 'TANHAJI' CONTROVERSY
JAGAN CABINET DEFERS CAPITAL