Holidays To Know In May 2020 Before You Plan Your Vacation: See List

The list of holidays in May 2020 is a long one. A list of holidays is essential for both the employee as well as an employer. While an employee looks for the holiday list to plan his vacations, complete pending housework, or spend time with family, an employer needs to know about the holidays to plan his production, manage output, and keep the flow of work unhindered.

Holidays in May 2020 happen to be many. Holidays in May are important to look out for, as they occur during children's' summer holidays. Therefore, to plan your holidays in May 2020, you must look at the list of holidays in 2020 provided below.

Here is a list of public holidays in May 2020. Read on to find out about the holidays in 2020.

List of holidays in May 2020.

May 2020 holidays and holidays in 2020

Date Day Holidays in May 2020 Celebrated in Bank Holiday May 1, 2020 Friday May Day/Maharashtra Day/Gujarat Day May Day - Across the country Maharashtra Day - Maharashtra May Day - Across the country Maharashtra Day – Maharashtra Gujarat Day - Gujarat May 7, 2020 Thursday Buddha Purnima/Guru Rabindranath Jayanti Buddha Purnima – Several states Birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore – West Bengal and Tripura Several states May 8, 2020 Friday Birth anniversary of Rabindra Nath Tagore - West Bengal and Tripura May 16, 2020 Saturday State Day Sikkim Sikkim May 20, 2020 Wednesday Shab-e-Qadr Jammu&Kashmir Jammu & Kashmir May 22, 2020 Friday Jumat-ul-Wida Several states Several states May 25, 2020 Monday Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam/Maharana Pratap Jayanti/Id-ul-Fitr Birthday of Kazi Nazrul Islam – Tripura Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan Id-ul-Fitr – Several States Maharana Pratap Jayanti – Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan May 26, 2020 Tuesday Martyrdom day of Sri Guru Arjun Dev -- Punjab

Please note: Holidays in May 2020 also include Id-ul-Fitr that will be celebrated on 24 May 2020, which is a Sunday. The above list of holidays in May 2020 from holidays in 2020 will help you plan your activities better. Please check our website for other lists of holidays in 2020.

