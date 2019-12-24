The Debate
Top Places That Offer The Best English Breakfast In The City Of Mumbai

Food

English breakfast Mumbai is quite hard to grab if one does not know the right places. Here is a list of the best places to have an English breakfast in Mumbai.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
English breakfast mumbai

It is often said that the monsoon season in Mumbai is very similar to that of England. One never knows when it might start raining or for how long will it rain. On the streets, we see everyone carrying their umbrellas or wearing raincoats. It certainly does give English feels. While we are on that subject, English Breakfast is something more and more people are looking for when they go out to breakfast. A full English Breakfast is a substantially cooked breakfast meal often served in the UK and Ireland. It authentically includes bacon, sausages, eggs, black pudding, baked bean, tomatoes and mushrooms. All this is generally accompanied by a beverage such as coffee or tea. In the hustle and bustle of the city, if you too are looking for a place where you could sit and order yourself English Breakfast, then here is a list of place you could go to.

Best Places in Mumbai to have English Breakfast at:

Poetry by Love & Cheesecake

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poetry by Love & Cheesecake (@poetrybylnc) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Poetry by Love & Cheesecake (@poetrybylnc) on

Theobroma

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Theobroma Patisserie India (@theobromapatisserie) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Theobroma Patisserie India (@theobromapatisserie) on

Eat Around The Corner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eat Around The Corner, Bandra (@eataroundthecorner) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Eat Around The Corner, Bandra (@eataroundthecorner) on

Bombay Coffee House

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @fooddie_center on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TemptStations (@temptstations) on

Published:
COMMENT
