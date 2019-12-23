Home Minister Amit Shah:"Modi Govt Aims To Wipe Out Terrorism In Next Five Years"

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday, December 23, spoke about the Modi government's aim to completely wipe out terrorism, left-wing extremism, and insurgency in the northeast, in the next five years. While delivering the 32nd Intelligence Bureau (IB) Centenary Endowment Lecture in Delhi, he called IB to be the 'brain' of the national security apparatus and also applauded its efforts in ensuring zero tolerance to terrorism and Naxalism.

As per an official press release, the Home Minister pointed to interlinked challenges of human and weapons trafficking, cross-border infiltration, fake Indian currency notes (FICN), hawala transactions, drug trafficking as well as cyber threats.

He also asserted the need for a special initiative to tackle these challenges, he stressed on the need to co-opt professional experts in fields like cybersecurity.

According to the official press release, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Modi Government is committed that terrorism, Left-wing extremism, and insurgency in the northeast is completely wiped out in the next five years."

READ | Chhattisgarh: Security forces gather intelligence to find the successor of Ramanna

HM Shah praises IB for "ably-tackling" challenges and threats

Adding further he emphasized on the need for coordination between different security and intelligence agencies. Shah also praised IB for "ably-tackling" challenges and threats to the national security and made special note of the work done by the agency in busting terror modules in the last five years.

"Listing out national security challenges in the coming years, especially against the backdrop of the country's aim to become a USD 5 trillion economy, he accorded special focus on securing "land and maritime borders," the release said.

READ | BJP trails in Jharkhand: Amit Shah accepts mandate, says 'dedicated to state's welfare'

He also emphasized on the importance of coordination between different security and intelligence agencies of India and encouraged them to move towards sharper intelligence analysis along with a prompt phase-wise and time-bound strategy to address the challenges to national security. Encouraging IB personnel to identify solutions to these challenges and look for new ways to counter them, he asked them to change their approach to be more effective.

Talking about how IB personnel work tirelessly and anonymously to ensure national security, he underscored their contribution to helping the country emerge stronger. He also appreciated the organization for having tackled insurgency in the northeast "very effectively."

"The Home Minister appreciated and acknowledged the hard work and expertise of IB personnel and emphasized that their work would be etched in golden letters in the annals of history," the press release said.

READ | Kapil Sibal’s post-Jharkhand advice for PM Modi includes Pak, CAA & economy. Read here -

READ | Masood Azhar released to plot terror as per Intelligence Bureau

(With inputs from ANI)