Kapil Sibal’s Post-Jharkhand Advice For PM Modi Includes Pak, CAA & Economy. Read Here

Counting is underway across all 81 Assembly constituencies in Jharkhand and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is currently leading. With the BJP likely to fail to form a government for a second consecutive term in the state, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has taken a dig at the Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Kapil Sibal wrote that after Jharkhand elections, PM Modi should "think less about Pakistan and more about India", "talk less about CAA and think more about what not to say" and "talk less about Congress and more about economic distress."

'Tum bhi badal jao'

Modiji :



After Jharkhand :



Think less about Pakistan

More about India



Talk less about CAA

Think more about what not to say



Talk less about Congress

More about economic distress



Desi badal raha hai

Tum bhi badal jao — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) December 23, 2019

Earlier in the day, attacking the BJP, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal asserted that the Jharkhand assembly election results show that the people are rising above the 'divisive politics of the Bharatiya Janata Party'.

'They want to bank upon the divisive issues'

"This is a clear victory of the democratic process in the country. It is evident that the common people are realising that they (BJP) are polarising the people of the country with divisive issues for their political benefits," Venugopal told news agency ANI. The Congress leader said that the people want to analyze the performance of the incumbent state government for the assembly elections. "However, they (BJP) are not ready to be judged on their programs and policies. They want to bank upon the divisive issues. Now the people are realizing that and this is why they have given us more seats in the assembly," Venugopal said.

Conceding loss in the assembly polls, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said it was his defeat, not of the BJP. As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency. "It is not BJP's defeat, it is my defeat," Das told reporters at a press conference. Meanwhile, JMM leader Hemant Soren has won Barhait seat and is leading from Dumka as well.

READ | Kapil Sibal on CAA: 'Govt should address problems not create them'

READ | Congress' Kapil Sibal takes a jibe at PM Modi; says he is "obsessed" with Pakistan

Polling in 5 phases

The Jharkhand Assembly Elections recorded the overall voter turnout of 65.17% compared to the 66.53% recorded in the 2014 elections. For the first time since Jharkhand's creation 19 years ago, Assembly elections to all the 81 seats passed off without violence by Maoists. Of the 5,389 polling stations in the state, 396 in Maoist -affected areas were marked "critical" and 208 as "sensitive". 1,088 male candidates, 27 women nominees, and one third-gender candidate were in the fray for the 81 seats.

READ | Kapil Sibal attacks Amit Shah's statement in Parliament, calls him a 'magician of numbers'

READ | Sibal tells Amit Shah to 'Dowse fires, not play with it' as pleas challenge CAB in SC