Home Ministry Summons WB DGP & Chief Secretary To Delhi After Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy

In a massive development, the Union Home Ministry has summoned West Bengal Chief Secretary and the DGP to New Delhi over the attack on BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy on Thursday. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had stepped in seeking a report from the TMC-led state government regarding the incident and on Friday, WB government sent a report to the MHA by West Bengal Chief Secretary and the DGP. Moreover, Home Minister Amit Shah had dialled the DGP questioning him over the attack.

Speaking on the development, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said to Republic, "It is necessary. The attitude Bengal government showed was very callous. It is their responsibility, clearly, they aren't doing what they are supposed to do." Shortly after this, PM Modi also spoke to JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Earlier on Thursday, West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday. Speaking to media, Ghosh said that he has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Mamata Banerjee's administration and informed them about the same.

However, issuing a statement on the security lapse during JP Nadda's visit to the South 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal police has upheld that the BJP chief reached the venue safely. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. An investigation has also been ordered to find out the 'actual happenings,' the statement added.

Dismissing the news of the attack, Banerjee cast doubts if the attack was a planned one. Addressing a public meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee said who could dare attack the BJP, which was under the CRPF's protection. She added that she would not let another riot-like situation occur in Bengal, as it happened when a Vidyasagar statue was vandalised during an Amit Shah rally.

He said, "Why are there 50 Cabs for one program? If they overtake each other, accidents will happen. So, whether it is a planned attack? Who is throwing stones? Is there a satellite fixed to the tail car?" she said adding, "You have so many CRPF, central force, how someone would attack your convoy? BJP is doing drama. They don't have any work to do."

MHA seeks report from West Bengal govt over attack on JP Nadda's convoy

BJP convoy attacked in West Bengal

Alleged TMC supporters threw stones and bricks at the BJP chief's convoy when he was on the way to Diamond Harbour to address a meeting of party workers. While Nadda claimed he escaped unhurt as he was travelling in a bulletproof car, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car was ransacked, resulting in him getting injured. Other party leaders including state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, national joint general secretary (organisation) Shiv Prakash and secretary Anupam Hazra too received injuries.

Incidentally, the WB CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee represents the Diamond Harbour constituency in the Lok Sabha. Speaking to the media, Ghosh stated, "When we were on our way to Diamond Harbour, TMC supporters blocked the road and pelted Naddaji's vehicle and other cars in the convoy with stones. This only shows the true colour of the TMC".

