MHA Seeks Report From West Bengal Govt Over Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy

After the horrific attack on BJP President JP Nadda's convoy and party workers near Kolkata, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has stepped in seeking a report from the TMC-led government regarding the incident. Republic Media Network has learnt that the MHA has taken note of the attack and a report has been sought from West Bengal Chief Secretary and the DGP within the next 12 hours. This development comes hours after Home Minister Amit Shah dialled the DGP questioning him over the attack.

The shocking lapse in security comes even as West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar shared that all details of the movement of the BJP President had been prior informed to the West Bengal Police. Additionally, the attack which was visibly carried out by goons waving TMC flags in the presence of police personnel has raised serious questions on whether it was more than just a lapse of security.

BJP leaders have strongly alleged that this was a pre-meditated attack on the party President at the hands of ruling party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. JP Nadda is covered under VVIP Z+ security. Party leaders have also called upon the shocking attack on Nadda questioning the state of the ground workers in the state. The BJP had earlier revealed that nearly 120 of their workers had lost their lives in the past 2 years under the rule of Mamata Banerjee.

Stones were hurled on Thursday morning at BJP national president JP Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to the Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, with scary visuals emerging.

Read: BJP Leaders Slam TMC Govt Over Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Allege It Was 'pre-planned'

Read: Rajnath Singh Reacts To Attack On JP Nadda's Convoy, Demands 'thorough Investigation'

Our cars attacked in Bengal!!

Window panes broken

Shri Shivprakash ji,Shri Sanjay Mayukh ji & myself were travelling in this car.

One karyakarta in our car is bleeding!!

God save our lives!!@MamataOfficial is this democracy?? pic.twitter.com/Jt71XyDZzc — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) December 10, 2020

Read: West Bengal Police Issues Statement On Security Lapse During BJP Chief JP Nadda's Visit

Read: Devendra Fadnavis Condemns 'shameful & Deplorable' Attack On JP Nadda In West Bengal