Nadda Retorts To Mamata Banerjee's 'CRPF Jibe'; Says 'They Don't Provide Road Security'

Retorting to Mamata Banerjee's jibe on the attack on his convoy, BJP chief J P Nadda, on Thursday, said that Banerjee had no knowledge of administration. Contradicting Mamata's claims on CRPF protection to his convoy, he said that CRPF and other security forces do not walk on roads to provide routine security. Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked by goons who hurled stones and sticks at his car.

Mamata Banerjee reacts to attack on Nadda's convoy; says 'BJP is only doing drama'

Nadda: 'CRPF don't provide security'

"If Mamata di thinks so, this suggests she has no knowledge of administration. She has zero knowledge. CRPF and other forces don't walk on roads and provide security," said Nadda.

Amit Shah condemns attack on BJP chief J P Nadda's convoy; says 'Centre probing it'

Mamata: 'BJP is doing drama'

Earlier in the day, Banerjee cast doubts if the attack was a planned one. Addressing a public meeting in Kolkata, Banerjee said who could dare attack the BJP, which was under the CRPF's protection. She added that she would not let another riot-like situation occur in Bengal, as it happened when a Vidyasagar statue was vandalised during an Amit Shah rally.

"Why are there 50 Cabs for one program? If they overtake each other, accidents will happen. So, whether it is a planned attack? Who is throwing stones? Is there a satellite fixed to the tail car?" she said adding, "You have so many CRPF, central force, how someone would attack your convoy? BJP is doing drama. They don't have any work to do."

Nadda's convoy attacked

Earlier in the day, stones were hurled at BJP national president J P Nadda's convoy when it was on its way to Diamond Harbour area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district from Kolkata. BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's car's windows were also completely shattered in the commotion, as per visuals. Taking to Twitter, Vijayvargiya said that Bengal Police was already informed about JP Nadda's visit but still they failed in providing him security. According to PTI sources, vehicles of media personnel, too, were not spared. The police later intervened and ensured the passage of the convoy.

Previously, BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh said that there has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. He alleged that there was no presence of police at his events on Wednesday. Detailing on the incident, the West Bengal Police has stated that a few bystanders at Debipur, Falta PS, and Diamond Harbour PD 'sporadically & suddenly' pelted stones at the vehicles trailing the BJP chief's convoy. A probe has been ordered into it, with the MHA demanding a report on it from the state police.

