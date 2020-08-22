Home Secy Writes To Chief Secys; Urges To Lift Restrictions On Inter, Intra State Movement

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla urged states to refrain from restricting the inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods. Highlighting that the restrictions are impacting supply chains and disrupting economic activity, Bhalla also stated that the restrictions are against Home Ministry's guidelines. The Home Ministry had announced the third phase of Unlock from August 1 to 31, lifting several restrictions.

Amid the Unlock 3, while the lockdown continues to be strictly imposed in containment zones, the Centre had removed the restriction on movement at night completely. It also allowed Yoga institutes and gymnasiums to open from August 5. Meanwhile, Metro Rail services, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, assembly halls, and similar places will not be operational. The ban on all types of functions and large congregations continues.

India sees 63,631 recoveries in 24 hrs

Meanwhile, India has recorded the highest-ever single day peak of 63,631 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Recoveries have exceeded the active cases by more than 15 lakh and the Recovery Rate has touched 74.69%, the Ministry of Health informed on Saturday.

"As far as COVID19 numbers are concerned, our fatality rate (1.87%) is really low and we have the best recovery rate (75%) in the world. We have around 1500 testing labs now. It is a great achievement in itself," Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

With a record spike of 69,874 infections in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the recoveries rose to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 per cent on Saturday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to55,794with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.87 per cent, it said. There are 6,97,330 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.43 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India has crossed one million COVID-19 tests being conducted in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. "India crosses the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 tests a day. More than 10 lakh people tested in the last 24 hours," the Ministry said.

