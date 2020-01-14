How To Activate SBI FASTag? Guide To FASTag Purchase At SBI, FASTag Charges And Details

The Government of India has mandated all toll plazas, pan India, to make toll payments electronic. By doing so, the government is taking another step towards making India a cashless and digital economy.
As part of this, FASTag, an electronic method of payment collection at toll plazas has been rolled out. If you are not aware of how FASTag works, how to activate FASTag, and how to make a FASTag purchase, here is everything you need to know about it:
Since FASTag is a new digital process of making payments at all the toll plazas across India and has been made mandatory by the Government of India, many people have been asking on the internet about how FASTag works.
FASTag uses Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology which enables direct toll payments from moving vehicles at the toll plazas. The FASTag RFID is affixed to the windshield of your car, which allows you to move through the toll plazas without stopping while the payment is deducted automatically through the account linked with your FASTag.
FASTag is a service that has been introduced by the Government of India to reduce traffic at toll plazas across the country. Many users have been asking how to activate FASTag for their vehicles. FASTag activation aims to be a hassle-free, quick and straightforward process; it can be availed from leading banks, app-based e-wallets, and Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Here is a guide that will help with all your queries related to how to activate FASTag:
The first time activation of your FASTag account requires you to provide a few documents for the KYC process. You can activate your FASTag either with a Limited KYC Holder’s account, or a Full KYC Holder’s account. The originals are also required during the FASTag registration, for verification purposes. Here are all the required documents that you will need to activate your FASTag account:
The tag comes bundled with a guarantee of 3 years. It covers the damage that occurs to the card at any given point in three years. The FASTag can be replaced at any SBI PoS in case of physical damage or other issues.
For FASTag activation, users need to recharge for a minimum amount in order to cover the insurance fee, security amount and have a minimum balance, to begin with. It is from the balance in the FASTag account that the toll charges will be deducted.
The insurance fee for the RFID tag is priced at Rs 100. The security fee varies according to the vehicle category and is indicated below. Here is a breakdown of the FASTag charges that the recharge needs to address:
|
Particulars
|Security Amount (₹)
|
Minimum Balance (₹)
|
Car/Van/Jeep/Tata Ace and similar mini light commercial
|₹ 200
|
₹ 100
|
Light Commercial Vehicles
|₹ 300
|
₹ 140
|
Three Axle Commercial Vehicles
|₹ 400
|
₹ 300
|
Bus/Truck
|₹ 400
|
₹ 300
|
4 to 6 Axle Vehicles
|₹ 400
|
₹ 300
|
7 or more Axle Vehicles
|₹ 400
|
₹ 300
|
Earth Moving Equipment (EME)/Heavy Construction Machinery (HCM)
|₹ 400
|
₹ 300
The customer care number for SBI Fastag is 1800 11 0018. Customers can reach out to this number in case of queries related to their FASTag Purchase, and other issues associated with FASTag. The customer care number is toll-free.
Yes, there are lanes with RFID infrastructure explicitly installed for FASTag users. Only the demarcated lanes are to be used by FASTag users. In case you enter a cash-payment lane, your FASTag will not work, and you will be required to pay cash for crossing the toll plaza.
Yes, you have to purchase FASTag to avail the concessions. Once FASTag has been purchased, you will be required to produce the necessary documents at the FASTag issuing bank's PoS location to validate that your residence lies within 10 km radius. Once the documents are verified, you can avail the concession on the FASTag.
A monthly pass can be availed at the particular toll plaza or the PoS locations of the FASTag issuing bank. If you are a registered FASTag user, you need to visit these places and request for the particular pass. You need to pay for the pass by cash or card, and once the payment is confirmed, the operator will activate the pass for your FASTag account.
