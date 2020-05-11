PM Modi Requests CMs To Submit State-specific COVID-19 Lockdown Strategy By May 15

In his fifth virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers on Monday, May 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested them to submit a blueprint to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown in their respective states by May 15. He stressed the need for an all-encompassing approach to deal with various challenges that will arise in the future. Mentioning that everyone had a reasonable indication of the geographical spread of COVID-19, the PM highlighted that this would help in having a focused fight against the pandemic. Moreover, he stated that the country would have to work towards achieving two objectives- to reduce the transmission rate of the disease and to increase public activity gradually.

CMs give several suggestions

According to the PM, more efforts needed to be directed towards stopping the spread of COVID-19 to rural areas. Observing that the world had dramatically changed after the outbreak of COVID-19, he opined that the new way of life would be on the principle of “Jan Se lekar Jag Tak” -from an individual to the whole of humanity. The PM noted that social distancing was the biggest weapon to fight the virus in the absence of a vaccine.

On this occasion, the Chief Ministers appreciated the leadership of PM Modi and pointed out the need to strengthen the health infrastructure in India. Issues such as compulsory quarantine of stranded Indians returning from abroad and strict implementation of social distancing measures were discussed in the meeting. The CMs sought support to MSMEs, infrastructure projects, easing of interest rates on loans, and assured market access to agricultural produce. Thanking the CMs for their valuable suggestions, PM Modi exuded confidence that the collective determination of the states shall enable India to win the fight against COVID-19.

The novel coronavirus crisis

Currently, there are 67,152 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 20,917 patients have recovered while 2206 casualties have been reported. Addressing a press briefing, Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health mentioned that 4213 new cases and 97 casualties had been reported in the last 24 hours. After 1,559 persons recovered in the same period, India's COVID-19 recovery rate surged to 31.15%.

