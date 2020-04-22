Amid Lockdown, HRD Ministry Launches VidyaDaan 2.0 To Facilitate E-learning For Students

Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday launched the national programme -- VidyaDaan 2.0 – to invite teachers' contribution to e-learning content.

"VidyaDaan is a common national programme to develop and contribute e-learning content and a chance to be recognised nationally. The content to be used on DIKSHA app will help millions of children across the country to continue their learning anytime and anywhere," said the Union HRD Minister.

The programme has been launched in the wake of COVID-19 crisis that has led to an increase in requirement for digital learning content for students -- both school and higher education. The COVID-9 situation has created an urgent need to integrate digital education with schooling.

Pokhriyal said the demand can be met by educationists, subject experts, schools, colleges, universities, institutes, government and non-government organisations, individuals, etc.

The Union Minister added that it will be a matter of pride for all those whose content and contributions will be included in the Diksha e-learning content.

"There is provision for approval of contributors, curation of content before uploading to the final and required taxonomy, and picking up content from any of the contributions made to different States/UTs for the use of any other States/UTs. States/UTs can have their own unique taxonomy for inviting contributions," Ramesh Pokhriyal said.

Students promoted without final exams

The HRD Minister said that the students from Class I to VIII have been promoted to the next class as the exams stand cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, students of class IX and XI have been promoted on the basis of internal exams.

"We will plan for students of class X and XII so that we can conduct the exams after the situation improves. Students do not need to panic and we are concerned about the (academic) year of the students," Pokhriyal added

He encouraged students to use the online government portal to continue with their studies as schools and colleges shut until May 3.

(With inputs from ANI)