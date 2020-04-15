HRD Min Ramesh Pokhriyal Asks Students To Use Online Govt Portal To Study During Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday, April 14 informed that students can use the online government portal to continue with their studies as schools and colleges shut until May 3.

The Union Minister, while speaking to the media, added that the online portal has been started through Diksha, Swayam Prabha, E-Pathshala in which all the study material is available for higher education. He added that the study material is also available for parents, students, and teachers who can use it anytime.

Read: Odisha Police issues instructions on filing FIR in domestic violence cases during lockdown

Along with this, the HRD Minister said that the students from Class I to VIII have been promoted to the next class as the exams stand cancelled due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, students of class IX and XI have been promoted on the basis of internal exams.

"We will plan for students of class X and XII so that we can conduct the exams after the situation improves. Students do not need to panic and we are concerned about the (academic) year of the students," Pokhriyal added.

Read: Good News: Here are some stories that will lighten up your mood amid COVID-19 pandemic

PM Modi extends lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. He addressed the nation on April 14 as the ongoing pan-India lockdown entered its 21st day. In his address, the PM said that India is fighting against COVID-19 and it has been successful so far. He also said that compared to other nations, India has attempted to contain the pandemic quite efficiently.

According to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, there are currently about 9,272 active cases of COVID-19 in the country. While 353 deaths have been reported overall, around 1,190 people have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Read: COVID-19: Sudarsan Pattnaik to auction his sand art paintings to raise funds for PM Cares

Read: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh writes to PM Modi, seeks bonus for farmers

(With ANI Inputs)