SHOCKING: Tamil Scholar Says "Finish PM, Shah" At Anti-CAA Protest Organised By SDPI

While attending a meeting to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Tamil scholar on Monday has allegedly made inappropriate and communal remarks against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tamil scholar Nellai Kannan, while addressing a meet in Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli district, has allegedly said that Home Minister Amit Shah is the mind behind the PM and so they should be finished. He allegedly went on to say that none of the Muslim is finishing their story. Following the shocking remark, BJP has registered a complaint against the writer. The meet was reportedly called by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers and leaders.

This comes days after SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) have come under the scanner of the police for their alleged role in instigating violence. This pertains mainly to the violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. As per sources, the SDPI began hiring activists a month in advance from November 1 onwards. Thereafter, pamphlets were distributed among the Muslim community spreading falsehoods about the CAA. For instance, the pamphlets stated that property rights would be snatched, bank accounts would be closed and so forth. Muslims were exhorted to gather in large numbers and asked to fight after Friday prayers.

The PFI and SDPI are believed to be closely associated with each other. SDPI has also formally contested elections in the past. So far, the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested 20 PFI/SDPI workers including the PFI state president Nur Hasan. A total of 317 people have been arrested while 79 FIRs have been registered. Meanwhile, the BJP Karnataka state president has stated that a ban on PFI and SDPI is being contemplated after their perceived involvement in the Mangaluru violence.

After the Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, nationwide protest began opposing the Act. It took a massive turn after Delhi Police allegedly used brutal force against the Jamia Millia Islamia students protesting the Act on December 15. As the nationwide anger grew on the issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that those protesting should read the Act. He also claimed that there had been no discussion on a nationwide NRC, despite Home Minister Amit Shah stating at several occasion that the government is committed towards a pan-India NRC.

