Adnan Sami Says Rapists Deserve 'hell' Not Mercy, Lauds 'divine Justice' For Women Safety

Two of the other most horrific cases of rape and murder seen in the country in the last few years, became a talking point on Friday. While the ‘encounter’ of the four accused in the murder-rape of Disha in Hyderabad sent shockwaves across the nation, the Ministry of Home Affairs forwarding the mercy petition of a convict in the Nirbhaya case to the President also made headlines. Adnan Sami seemed to have a strong take on both the developments of the day. The singer-music composer said that he respected ‘judicial justice’, but he also believed in ‘divine justice’, so that women could feel safe, that hinted at the encounter. He also asserted that rapists deserved ‘hell’ not mercy, apparently referring to the plea of the rapist in the Nirbhaya case.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Adnan Sami posted two separate tweets. In the first one, he wrote, “Rapists deserve HELL not ‘Mercy’!!”. In another post, he wrote, “I believe & respect Judicial Justice but I also believe in ‘Devine Justice’... Mothers, Sisters & Daughters MUST be safe at all costs...No Compromise...No discussion!!!” (sic)

The developments

After the gangrape-murder case of Disha had sent the country boiling in anger last month, the nation woke up to the news of the four accused, who were serving time in a 14-day judicial custody, being killed in an encounter on Friday. Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar revealed that when the police force took the accused to the crime scene to retrieve the victim's belongings, the accused snatched their weapons and began firing at them, resulting in an exchange of fire where the accused were killed. In the other development of the day, agency sources confirmed that the Home Ministry forwarded the mercy petition of one of the convicts, Vinay Sharma in the 2012 case, to the President. Four accused in the brutal rape of a Delhi paramedic student in 2012 have been handed out death sentences in the case.

Before Adnan, many other celebrities also reacted to the encounter. Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi and many other stars had stong views on it. They had lauded the Hyderabad Police for their action in the case.

