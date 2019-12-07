Hyderabad Encounter: Two Pleas Filed In Supreme Court Demanding Probe On Officers Involved

Opposing the encounter of the four Hyderabad rape accused, advocate GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav on Saturday have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking an FIR, investigation, and action against the police personnel involved in the incident, according to ANI. The petitioners have claimed that the encounters had violated the 16 requirements regarding police encounters. Another petition has been filed in the top court demanding an SC-appointed and monitored Special Investigation Team to probe the encounter.

Petition filed against Hyderabad encounter

Advocates GS Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav approached the Supreme Court saying the top court’s 2014 guidelines were not followed. #TelanganaEncounter https://t.co/HPTCmV2WKc — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2019

Mayawati condoles death of Unnao rape survivor who succumbed to burn injuries on Friday

NHRC team to examine bodies

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) which had filed for an investigation into the encounter is currently in Hyderabad. A team from NHRC is set to visit the encounter spot and then go to Mahbubnagar Govt hospital where the bodies of the four accused are kept. The police were ordered to preserve the body till December 9 by the Hyderabad High Court on Friday.

RJD slams Hyderabad encounter, says 'Police slaying accused without proving crime'

Police reveal encounter details

Earlier on Friday, Cyberabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar held a press briefing and shared the sequence of events that led to the killing of all the accused, at a press briefing at the encounter site. Police revealed how 10 police personnel had accompanied the accused to retrieve the victim's phone, wallet and power bank from the crime scene. He added that two of the accused snatched their weapons and began firing on them.

Inspite of warning from the police to surrender, Sajjanar added that the accused refused and continued firing. He revealed two police officers sustained injuries, but no bullet wounds. He stated that the accused were brought to the site- based on the investigation and evidence collected by the police. The police believe that the accused may be involved in other such 'woman-burning' incidents in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The investigation for the same is on.

Cyberabad police reveal encounter details of accused, suspect involvement in other crimes

Sajjanar's previous encounters

Reports have stated that the recent encounter is one of the three incidents that Sajjanar has been involved. Previously in 2008, he was Warangal's Superintendent when three accused were arrested within 48 hours after they attacked two college girls by throwing acid on their faces. Amid growing demand for justice throughout Andhra Pradesh, the accused were taken to the scene of the crime and were killed when police opened fire in self-defense, as per reports. Prior to this, in May 2009, reports state that Sajjanar was the district superintendent when the then top Maoist leaders P Sudhakar Reddy and his colleague were killed by the Warangal police in an encounter.

Justice Sodhi questions Hyderabad accused encounter, asks 'Was killing them necessary?'