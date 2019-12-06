Hyderabad: Saina Nehwal Reacts To Encounter Of Rape & Murder Accused

The people of Hyderabad hailed the police officers after they had encountered the four accused of rape and murder case in the city during the early hours of Friday. Badminton star Saina Nehwal has also come forward to congratulate the Hyderabad police.

'We salute you': Saina Nehwal

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Saina Nehwal congratulated the Hyderabad police for their great work and saluted them as well. Read the tweet here.

Great work #hyderabadpolice ..we salute u 🙏 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) December 6, 2019

All 4 Hyderabad rape accused killed

Earlier in the day, the Cyberabad police confirmed that all four accused in the Hyderabad gang rape and murder case were gunned down by the police when they allegedly tried to escape. The police had taken the accused to the crime scene to recreate the incident at around 4- 5 AM. Police state that one of the accused tried to snatch the police's gun and pelt them with stones to allegedly escape from custody. When the accused tried to flee, police shot them 100 m away from the spot - killing all four accused. A magisterial probe has been ordered into the encounter, as per sources.

How did the encounter happen?

In a massive development on Friday, all four accused in the brutal rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad have been killed in an encounter on National Highway-44. According to reports, the four accused in police custody were being taken to the site of the incident to reconstruct the entire scene. According to the police, one of the accused allegedly hatched a plan to attack the police in a bid to escape and asked the others to allegedly attack them. Once they reached the site where the incident took place, they tried to attack the police and the police retaliated. The bodies of the accused are being taken to a local hospital. The encounter happened between 4 am to 5 am in the morning.

About the Hyderabad rape and murder

Four accused were held and sent to judicial custody in the rape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation and protests are being held across the country for rising incidents of rape crime coming to light.

