Hyderabad Horror: Shiv Sena Expresses Outrage, Says 'hanging Not Enough'

Reacting on the Telangana rape and murder case of a veterinary physician in Hyderabad, Shiv Sena on Tuesday stated that hanging the culprits is not the last resort. The saffron party has instead urged people to come forward and act on the issue. In the party-mouthpiece Saamana, Sena said that the society needs to come forward and strongly act against crimes towards women.

Shiv Sena on the Hyderabad Horror

"The culprits will possibly be hanged in the future, but this is not enough. The society needs to come forward to stop the menace of rape," the party said in Saamana.

Prohibition On Protests Imposed

Following a nationwide outrage on the rape and murder of a veterinary physician, Hyderabad police on Monday, December 2, issued orders to prohibit public meetings, processions, sloganeering, etc. in a perimeter of three kilometres from the secretariat building for a period of two months starting from Tuesday, December 3. The Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the orders have been imposed under the Sec 22 of Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli.

Under the prohibitory order, public meetings, assembly of five or more persons, carrying firearms, banners, placards, lathis, spears, swords, sticks, brickbats, etc, shouting of slogans, processions and demonstrations among other things are not allowed. Authorities have further stated that any person violating the order shall be liable for punishment under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and as per the provisions of the Hyderabad City Police Act.

Hyderabad Horror

Last week, police found charred body of a 27-year-old woman, working as an assistant veterinarian at a state-run hospital, under a culvert in Hyderabad after being spotted by passersby. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on Wednesday. Police said she had gone to the hospital after she parked her two-wheeler near Shamshabad toll plaza and took a shared cab. The victim's sister said that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared of a lorry driver. Addressing the press on Friday evening, the Hyderabad Police confirmed that the doctor was gangraped and said that it was pre-planned. The police also confirmed that four accused have been arrested and that they will refer the case to fast track courts for speedy justice.

(With ANI Inputs)