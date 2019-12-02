Hyderabad Horror: KTR Refutes NCW Chief Rekha Sharma On CM KCR's 'useless Statement'

KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Information Technology Minister, on Monday refuted National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma's assertion that Telangana Chief Minister had made a sexist comment. Stressing that Sharma was in a very important position, KT Rama Rao asked her to do a "fact check" before issuing a reaction. The NCW chief alleged that the Telangana CM had asked women to reach home before 8 pm for their safety.

Madam, you’re in an extremely important position & I request you to kindly do a fact check before reacting. Hon’ble @TelanganaCMO has NOT made any such statement



Unfortunately some irresponsible media outlets, in their pursuit for TRP ratings have been spreading sheer Nonsense https://t.co/4fBmoxo9M0 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 2, 2019

Shocked to hear @TelanganaCMO saying that women should be home by 8 pm.Are women prisoners for life and have to stay in door to keep themselves safe? And are crimes not happening inside the homes?

Women have equal rights at public places and we need to teach this to Honorable CM — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) December 2, 2019

'He should provide safety on roads'

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the NCW chief lashed out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao accusing him of making an egregious statement on the gruesome rape and murder of a 25-year-old doctor in Hyderabad. Emphasizing that women had equal rights, she called upon the Telangana CM to provide a safe environment for women and girls. Moreover, Sharma slammed Rao for giving “useless statements”.

The NCW chief said, “Firstly, we need to sensitize Chief Minister towards gender. Because he doesn’t know the law of the land that we have equal rights and everything. So, rather than imprisoning women inside the home, he should provide safety on roads. He should provide a safe environment for women and girls, where they can work, they can go for work, whatever women want to do, they can do in a safe and secure environment. That is what the Chief Minister needs to know at this time and he should work towards safety than giving unnecessarily useless statements.”

