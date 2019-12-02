The Debate
Hyderabad Horror: KTR Refutes NCW Chief Rekha Sharma On CM KCR's 'useless Statement'

General News

KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Information Technology Minister, refuted NCW chief's assertion that Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao had made a sexist comment.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Chandrashekar Rao

KT Rama Rao, Telangana's Information Technology Minister, on Monday refuted National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma's assertion that Telangana Chief Minister had made a sexist comment. Stressing that Sharma was in a very important position, KT Rama Rao asked her to do a "fact check" before issuing a reaction. The NCW chief alleged that the Telangana CM had asked women to reach home before 8 pm for their safety.

Read: NCW Chief Slams Telangana CM For 'useless Statement', Asks 'are Women Prisoners For Life?'

Read: Telangana CM Breaks Silence Over The Rape & Murder Of Hyderabad Doctor; Releases Statement

'He should provide safety on roads'

Earlier, speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the NCW chief lashed out at Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao accusing him of making an egregious statement on the gruesome rape and murder of a 25-year-old doctor in Hyderabad. Emphasizing that women had equal rights, she called upon the Telangana CM to provide a safe environment for women and girls. Moreover, Sharma slammed Rao for giving “useless statements”.  

Read: 'Not Blaming,' Claims Telangana Min Maintaining Victim Should've Called Cops, Not Sister

The NCW chief said, “Firstly, we need to sensitize Chief Minister towards gender. Because he doesn’t know the law of the land that we have equal rights and everything. So, rather than imprisoning women inside the home, he should provide safety on roads. He should provide a safe environment for women and girls, where they can work, they can go for work, whatever women want to do, they can do in a safe and secure environment. That is what the Chief Minister needs to know at this time and he should work towards safety than giving unnecessarily useless statements.” 

Read: Telangana Governor Meets Hyderabad Rape And Murder Victim's Family

Published:
Published:
