Hyderabad Horror: State HM Holds High-level Meet On Women And Children's Safety

Telangana state’s Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali held a high-level meeting at the state Secretariat in Hyderabad on Wednesday night on Women and Children's safety. The meeting was in the wake of the horrific incident in which a woman veterinary doctor was raped and murdered in Shadnagar area in Ranga Reddy district of Hyderabad.

Insensitive statement after the heinous incident

Ali had earlier made an insensitive statement sparking a controversy for which he had to face the wrath of the citizens on social media. He had said the victim should have called the police upon sensing danger instead of calling her sister. After being targeted on social media, he clarified that his intention was to make the public aware of help coming from the police and not to hurt the sentiments of any person. The minister stated that efforts would be made to spread awareness about the use of police helpline number ‘100’ in the future.

About the Hyderabad rape and murder

Four accused have been held and sent to judicial custody in the rape and murder incident in Hyderabad that took place on the night of November 27. A burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze. Members of the victim's family had filed a missing complaint after she did not return home by 10.20 pm on that night. The victim's sister revealed that the victim had called her saying that she felt scared as a lorry driver had lured her two-wheeler to allegedly repair a puncture. Cyberabad Police had formed ten teams to crack the case upon which the four persons allegedly involved in the crime had been arrested on November 29 and sent to 14 days judicial custody. The Nirbhaya-like brutal rape and murder incident has outraged the entire nation and protests are being held across the country for rising incidents of rape crime coming to light.

(with ANI inputs)