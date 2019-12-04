DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Continues With Her Indefinite Hunger Strike At Raj Ghat

In the aftermath of the Hyderabad horror, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal continued her hunger strike on Wednesday at Raj Ghat, demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within six months. Starting an indefinite hunger strike on Tuesday over the Hyderabad rape and murder case, the DCW Chairperson had said that her protest would continue until the Central government gives assurance that rapists will be hanged within six months.

READ | Swati Maliwal: 'Rape Culture Needs To End In India', Says Indefinite Strike Will Go On

She claimed that she was no longer being allowed to sit in the Jantar Mantar area and was being shifted to Raj Ghat where she would continue her indefinite strike. "I am being told by Delhi police that I can no longer sit in Jantar Mantar, they are shifting me to Raj Ghat and I am continuing my indefinite strike", Maliwal had said.

READ | Justice For Disha: On Indefinite Fast, DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Lists 5 Demands For Centre

Accuses police of trying to disrupt hunger strike

Maliwal also accused the police of attempting to disrupt her hunger strike. "Delhi Police is time and again trying to stop us from holding the indefinite hunger strike. They are trying to make us leave from Jantar Mantar and are also not letting us know where to go so that we can continue our fight for women's rights," Maliwal added. However, she said she is determined to continue with her indefinite hunger strike regardless of the alleged police actions.

Maliwal's hunger strike is over the horrific Hyderabad rape and murder incident which shocked the entire nation. Four accused have been arrested and sent on a 14 days judicial custody. The horrific incident came to light when the burnt body of a woman was found in the outskirts of Hyderabad’s Shaadnagar area. Investigation revealed that a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped and murdered by at least four truck drivers and workers on the highway a little away from a toll plaza. A preliminary probe has stated that after raping her mercilessly, the rapists wrapped her in a blanket and set her ablaze.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Sits On Hunger Strike, Demands Death Penalty For Hyderabad Rapists

READ | Wrestler Khali Demands Maximum Punishment For Gangrape & Murder Of Hyderabad Doctor