Navlakhi Gangrape: Vadodara Residents Carry Out Protest Demanding Arrest Of Rapists

Residents of Vadodara city had held a protest march on Tuesday demanding the arrest and death punishment for the culprits who raped a minor girl in Navlakhi. The protestors raised slogans against the administration and police as the culprits are still on the run.

Demanding the police to catch hold of the culprits and ‘hang them to death’, one of the protestors said, "There is a rise in the number of rape cases across the country. This needs to be stopped. We all must come out on roads to demand justice for the rape victims. We cannot sit ideally as mute spectators at our home. It is high time now that stringent laws shall be formed."

About the Navlakhi rape incident

On November 28, a minor girl was gang-raped and her accompanying male friend was beaten up by two men at an open ground in the Navlakhi area in Vadodara. As per the complaint filed with the police, the girl was sitting with her male friend in a car in Navlakhi ground at around 8 PM when two men attacked them, thrashed the boy and scared him away. He immediately rushed to a PCR van on the rounds and narrated his ordeal. Meanwhile, the two men dragged the girl to the bushes and raped her turn by turn. However, upon returning, the boy and the policemen couldn’t find the girl near the car. Later, they found her in the bushes around 10 PM. The victim has said that the men asked her if she has any gold ornaments or mobile phone and when she refused, they started raping her for nearly an hour. The victim said the culprits spoke in a language that was not native to Gujarat hence she couldn’t understand what they were speaking. The culprits posed as cops and threatened the minor and her accompanying friend. Sketches of the culprits have been circulated in order to nab them.

The Navlakhi incident has happened just a day after the Hyderabad horror in which a 26-year-old veterinarian was mercilessly gang-raped and burnt to death. Several such rape incidents across the country have outraged the entire nation.

(With ANI inputs)

