Hyderabad Horror: KCR Attends Third Wedding In A Week, Draws Flak From Activists, Family

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is attending yet another wedding ceremony, the third since the gruesome rape and murder of a veterinary doctor in his state. Since the charred body of the 26-year-old veterinarian was found on November 28, he has not visited the family of the deceased nor spoken about the horrific crime so far. On 1st December, KCR was seen attending Khanapur MLA Rekha Naik's daughter's wedding. On 4th December, he travelled to Delhi to attend the wedding of Power Finance Corporation Chairman and Managing Director Rajeev Sharma's family member and on 4th December the Telangana CM attended Sports chairman Venkateshwar Reddy's son's wedding.

Victim's family feels let down

The family of the deceased said that they feel let down as the chief minister has had no time to meet them even once. They say that their priority is that the culprits are tried at the earliest and justice is served. They added that it sends a message of reassurance if KCR could spare a few minutes to meet them.

People who have visited the family so far

So far, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Women and Child Welfare minister Satyavathi Rathod, Cinematography minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Education Minister Sabitha Indira Reddy and Excise, Sports, Youth Affairs & tourism minister V Srinivas Goud have visited the family of the veterinary doctor. But not even senior minister and KCR’s son, KT Rama Rao has spared the time to pay a personal visit to the family. Trupti Desai and activists from her organisation, Bhumata Brigade, too protested near Pragathi Bhavan, the residence of CM KCR in Hyderabad on Wednesday.They were detained by the police as they tried to approach the residence.

In defense of the TRS chief and Telangana CM many claimed that as several members of his cabinet had visited the family, it is not mandatory for him to also pay a visit to the family adding, ensuring that the police act swiftly and ensure justice is more important. But family members of other rape victims and activists strongly disagree.

Brinda Adige on CM's absence from the issue

Social activist Brinda Adige says, "The CM not visiting the family shows that this man’s priorities towards the women and daughters of Telangana. Just as a gesture of decency and courtesy he should have visited the family but also to assure them that justice will be done, not just as lip service. He needs to realise he is the CM, he is not doing social service but this is his job".

