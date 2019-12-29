Hyderabad: MoS Home Affairs Inaugurates Blood Donation Camp

Minister of State for Home Affairs Minister, G Kishan Reddy, on Sunday morning, inaugurated a blood donation camp in Hyderabad, and also donated blood there. Taking to Twitter, he informed that the blood donation camp was conducted at the Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency Development Office in Hyderguda.

Reddy said, "A blood donation camp was organised on the occasion of the 95th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His birth anniversary was on December 25. As I was in Delhi, so we conducted the camp in Hyderabad. Under the Good Governance programme, we are conducting several programmes in the state under BJP's leadership."

READ | BJP Organises Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Samelan On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Birth Anniversary

Inaugurated and donated blood at the Blood Donation Camp, at the #Secunderabad Parliamentary Constituency Development Office, Hyderguda this morning. pic.twitter.com/nQrZQzpkvw — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 29, 2019

READ | PM Modi Launches Atal Bhujal Yojana, Says 'Must Switch To Micro-irrigation Farming'

This blood donation camp is conducted annually as a part of the week long birth anniversary celebrations of our beloved leader and Former Prime Minister of India, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. pic.twitter.com/P40ZT4RIUT — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) December 29, 2019

PM Modi unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee statue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in order to commemorate the remarkable statesman on his 95th birth anniversary. The 25-ft bronze statue of former prime minister was installed at the Lok Bhawan building in Lucknow on December 9. According to sources, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had requested the Prime Minister to unveil the statue.

READ | PM Modi Unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue On His 95th Birth Anniversary

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel. Earlier in the day, the prime minister launched the Atal Bhujal Yojna, a scheme that aims to better management of groundwater. PM Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister when Vajpayee was in power and both of them shared close ties.

READ | Naveen Patnaik: 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Is An Inspiration For Us'

(With inputs from ANI)