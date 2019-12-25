PM Modi Launches Atal Bhujal Yojana, Says 'Must Switch To Micro-irrigation Farming'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the Atal Bhujal Yojana at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 95th birth anniversary. During the launch, Prime Minister Modi addressed the gathering and spoke about the government's initiative to deliver water to every household of India. PM Modi also spoke about how farmers of India can effectively utilize water.

In his address, PM Modi stressed on promoting drip irrigation and educating the farmers on rainwater harvesting. He said, "the maximum use of water is not in houses but farming. Our farming process is very much dependant on water for irrigation. The old farming techniques resulted in water wastage."

Adding to his statement further, PM Modi also congratulated Manohar Lal Khattar's Haryana Government for successfully running a special incentive mission in the state. Prime Minister said, "I congratulate the Haryana Government for running a special incentive mission. The Manohar Lal Khattar government has taken successful efforts to divert the farmers towards the crops that take up less or minimum water. It is a big initiative to save the water of Haryana. We will have to undertake such initiatives in the whole country. It has been discovered that the water level is rapidly dropping in states with sugarcane production. In order to change this situation, we will have to educate the farmers on rainwater harvesting and micro-irrigation. We will have to switch to the micro-irrigation method of farming."

About Atal Bhujal Yojna

The Atal Bhujal Yojna envisages active participation of the communities in various activities such as the formation of water user associations, monitoring and disseminating groundwater data, water budgeting, preparation and implementation of gram panchayat-wise water security plans and information, education and communication (IEC) activities related to sustainable groundwater management.

