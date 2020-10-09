Pradeep Bhandari Unrelenting As Mumbai Police Summons Him; 'Will Continue Fight For Truth'

Pradeep Bhandari issued his first response after being summoned by Mumbai Police amid the force’s continued face-off with Republic TV, from Palghar lynching to the fake TRP scam. The Republic TV’s Consulting Editor and Psephologist alleged that the summons for him were a result of his reportage in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Daring Mumbai Police to 'stop' him, he asserted that he will continue to fight for the 'truth.'

Pradeep Bhandari's response to Mumbai Police

Pradeep Bhandari took to Twitter to inform that he will follow the law and appear before Mumbai Police as per summons. He sought support from his followers and asserted that Republic TV will continue the fight even stronger.

Friends

I have been summoned by Mumbai Police for fighting for #JusticeForSSR. I will follow the law and appear as per summons. I will continue to fight for truth. @republic will continue the fight even stronger. Keep supporting us.

à¤°à¥‹à¤• à¤¸à¤•à¥‹ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤°à¥‹à¤• à¤²à¥‹à¥¤ #RepublicFightsBack — Pradeep Bhandari(à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¥€à¤ª à¤­à¤‚à¤¡à¤¾à¤°à¥€) (@pradip103) October 9, 2020

The journalist had earlier stated that he had been asked to appear at the Khar police station and that he was waiting for official summons.

The summons were issued to him moments after he posted a video from outside the office of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over the fake FIR scam.

Pradeep had asked why the officer had been silent on the name of India Today in the FIR, and speaking of Republic, despite not being named, in the press conference on Thursday. Accusing him of ‘lying’ while wearing a uniform, he sought to know the answers, while calling him a part of a ‘political conspiracy.’

#RepublicFightsBack | The time has come for Param Bir Singh to resign, because he has lied in uniform, and insulted the force: @Pradip103 is at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office; Fire in your views and watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/hsxh32AMU5 — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2020

Republic TV vs Mumbai Police on fake FIR scam

Nitin Deokar, the Deputy General Manager of Hansa Research Group Private Limited, the company that manages the Bar-O-Meter of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), had got an FIR registered over the fake TRP scam. Param Bir Singh made false allegations against Republic TV linking the network to the scam.

#RepublicFightsBack The Mumbai Police Commissioner has been completely & totally exposed. A copy of the FIR in the TRP case mentions India Today as the channel to be investigated. There isn't a single mention of Republic TV. Param Bir Singh must, in the interest of morality, quit pic.twitter.com/th6ccyJxlr — Republic (@republic) October 8, 2020

Arnab Goswami slammed it mercilessly, calling it a ‘desperate measure’, and exposed the police Commissioner by highlighting how the FIR registered does not have a single mention of Republic TV, but India Today has been named multiple times.

Moreover, Vishal Bhandari- the Relationship Manager of Hansa, has revealed that he had paid five household panels Rs 1000 each to watch India Today daily, on behest of a person named Vinay. An audit inquiry by BARC has confirmed this development.

In effect, the complaint over which Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had earlier on Thursday held a press conference and proceeded to claim he would investigate a TRP Scam had actually named India Today, and not Republic TV.

