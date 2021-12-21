IAF To Deploy First Squadron Of Russia's S-400 Air Defence Missile System In Punjab

The first squadron of Russia's powerful S-400 air defence missile system will be deployed in the Punjab sector, sources have revealed. With its deployment in the border state, the S-400 air defence missile system would prove to be a major boost to India's air defence capabilities and help tackle threats from both Pakistan and China.

"The first squadron is being deployed in the Punjab sector. The batteries of the first squadron would be capable of taking care of aerial threats from both Pakistan and China," government sources told ANI.

The first squadron deliveries of the surface-to-air missile system are expected to be completed by the end of 2021, with the unit being operationalised in the next few weeks. The equipment is being brought to India through both sea and air routes, as per ANI. After its deployment, the Indian Air Force (IAF) would focus on the Eastern borders and provide resources for training personnel in the country. Several Indian Air Force officers and personnel have already trained on the system in Russia.

About S-400 missile system

In October 2018, India signed a massive deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, for which it completed its first tranche of payment of around USD 800 million in 2019. The total agreement is estimated to be worth Rs 35,000 crores.

The latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system, Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’, came into service in 2007. The missile system was designed with an aim to destroy tactical and strategic aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and hypersonic weapons. Under intensive enemy fire and jamming, the anti-aircraft missile system can target at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km. S-400 can also be used against ground installations.

During President Vladimir Putin's visit to India earlier this month, Russia's Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu had opened up on the S-400 missile deal saying that it had a very practical meaning for India's defence capability. "We witnessed attempts on the part of the United States to undermine this cooperation and to make India obey the American orders...," he said. "Our Indian friends clearly and firmly explained that they are a sovereign country and they will decide whose weapons to buy and who is going to be a partner of India in this and other areas," Shoigu added.

(With Agency inputs)

Image: PTI