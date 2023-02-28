IAF To Uphaul Interoperability With UK’s Royal Air Force In Exercise Cobra Warrior 2023

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to participate in joint air exercise ‘Cobra Warrior’ with United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force (RAF) in the coming days. The exercise is scheduled to be held at the UK’s Waddington Air Force Base from March 6 to March 24, 2023. The IAF dispatched a contingent comprising 145 Air Warriors from Air Force Station Jamnagar to participate in the multilateral Air Exercise on Sunday.

A multilateral air drill hosted by the RAF, Exercise Cobra Warrior incorporates participation from various countries, including the US, Canada, Germany, and Italy. Notably, in the latest edition of the exercise, Finland, Sweden, South Africa, the United States and Singapore are set to participate, the Indian Defence Ministry stated. Furthermore, the IAF’s participation in the exercise will see the deployment of five Mirage 2000 fighters, two C-17 Globemaster III and an IL-78 midair refueller aircraft, as per a statement by the Defence Ministry.

Exercise to uphaul interoperability and operational readiness

Exercise Cobra Warrior is designed to provide a realistic and challenging training environment for the participating air forces to enhance their interoperability and operational readiness. The exercise involves complex air operations scenarios, including air-to-air combat, air-to-ground strikes, and other missions, which require extensive coordination and cooperation among the participating air forces. The significance of the IAF’s participation in Exercise Cobra Warrior lies in the opportunity it provides the Force to train and operate with other air forces, exchange tactics, techniques, and procedures, and enhance its capabilities to operate in a multinational environment.

Image: Twitter/@IAF_MCC (An IAF C-17 Globemaster cargo aircraft)

It also provides an opportunity for the IAF to showcase its capabilities and interoperability with other air forces to the international community. The exercise also promotes mutual understanding and cooperation between the participating air forces and helps in building stronger partnerships in the region. The Indian Air Force participated in the exercise for the first time in 2019 and again in 2021. Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and the British Royal Air Force have a long history of joint exercises. Some of the major joint exercises between the two air forces include Exercise Indradhanush, Exercise Eastern Bridge, Exercise Red Flag, and Exercise Desert Eagle. These joint exercises provide an opportunity for the IAF and the RAF to learn from each other's experiences, and to enhance their operational capabilities through mutual training and cooperation.