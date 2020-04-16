IAS Association Condemns Shocking Attack On Covid Doctors & Police In UP's Moradabad

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Association on Thursday condemned the attack on doctors and police personnel in UP's Moradabad. Taking to Twitter, the IAS association urged the citizens to extend support and assistance to the 'frontline warriors' against the coronavirus pandemic. The association also asked the government to take strict action against the culprits.

We condemn attack on doctors, health workers and police personnel in Moradabad. They are our frontline warriors against corona.

We request citizens to extend all assistance to these heroes in containing #Corona .

We demand that strict action be taken against all culprits.

Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the attack on an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday. He revealed that the accused persons would be booked under the stringent National Security Act.

He added that the damage to the government property would be recovered from the guilty. Earlier, SSP Amit Pathak stated that the incident was a violation of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act.

पुलिस कर्मियों, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों एवं स्वच्छता अभियान से जुड़े कर्मियों पर हमला एक अक्षम्य अपराध है, जिसकी घोर निंदा की जाती है। ऐसे दोषी व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ आपदा नियंत्रण अधिनियम तथा राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अधिनियम (NSA) के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 15, 2020

The attack on the ambulance

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 patient to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist have been injured.

Confirming this to Republic TV, the ambulance driver remarked, "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the Ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stone on us. Our doctors have been injured." Subsequently, the police sealed the area.

