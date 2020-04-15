Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of Moradabad Incident; Accused To Be Booked Under NSA

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the attack on an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday and stated that the accused would be booked under NSA.

UP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the attack on an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday. He revealed that the accused persons would be booked under the stringent National Security Act. He added that the damage to the government property would be recovered from the guilty. Earlier, SSP Amit Pathak stated that the incident was a violation of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act. With 70 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally of the state shot up to 727. 

The attack on the ambulance

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 family to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist have been injured. Moreover, the ambulance and police van has been vandalized. Confirming this to Republic TV, the ambulance driver remarked, "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the Ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stone on us. Our doctors have been injured." Subsequently, the police sealed the area.

