Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of Moradabad Incident; Accused To Be Booked Under NSA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the attack on an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday. He revealed that the accused persons would be booked under the stringent National Security Act. He added that the damage to the government property would be recovered from the guilty. Earlier, SSP Amit Pathak stated that the incident was a violation of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act. With 70 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally of the state shot up to 727.

पुलिस कर्मियों, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों एवं स्वच्छता अभियान से जुड़े कर्मियों पर हमला एक अक्षम्य अपराध है, जिसकी घोर निंदा की जाती है। ऐसे दोषी व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ आपदा नियंत्रण अधिनियम तथा राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अधिनियम (NSA) के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 15, 2020

दोषी व्यक्तियों द्वारा की गई राजकीय सम्पत्ति के नुकसान की भरपाई उनसे सख्ती से की जाएगी। जिला पुलिस प्रशासन ऐसे उपद्रवी तत्वों को तत्काल चिन्हित करें और प्रत्येक नागरिक को सुरक्षा के साथ ही उपद्रवी तत्वों पर पूरी सख्ती भी करें। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 15, 2020

The attack on the ambulance

On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 family to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three persons including a doctor and a pharmacist have been injured. Moreover, the ambulance and police van has been vandalized. Confirming this to Republic TV, the ambulance driver remarked, "It was a pre-planned conspiracy. When we brought the COVID-19 patient's family inside the Ambulance, many people gathered and pelted stone on us. Our doctors have been injured." Subsequently, the police sealed the area.

Moradabad: Some people pelted stones at medical team&police which had gone to take a person possibly infected with #COVID."When our team boarded ambulance with patient,suddenly crowd emerged&started pelting stones.Some doctors are still there.We are injured,"says ambulance driver pic.twitter.com/Rpo5jDRuJY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2020

