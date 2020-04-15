Doctor Injured In Moradabad Incident Shares Ordeal; Says He Was Saved By An Elderly

Dr SC Aggarwal, who was injured in stone-pelting at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, said on Wednesday that he was saved by an elderly man. On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel visited an area in Moradabad to take the family of a deceased COVID-19 family to a quarantine facility. When the patients boarded the ambulance, a mob of around 150 persons started pelting stones. Three people, including a doctor and a pharmacist, have been injured. Moreover, the ambulance and police van has been vandalized.

"We went to Nawabpura in Moradabad to take four men to the quarantine facility from the family of a COVID-19 victim. As soon as they sat in the ambulance, some people gathered and a ruckus ensued. People started attacking us. An elderly man saved me and then the police arrived," Dr Aggarwal told ANI.

Yogi Adityanath Takes Cognizance Of Moradabad Incident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the attack on an ambulance in Moradabad on Wednesday. He revealed that the accused persons would be booked under the stringent National Security Act. He added that the damage to the government property would be recovered from the guilty. Earlier, SSP Amit Pathak stated that the incident was a violation of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act, and the Disaster Management Act. With 70 more people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, the COVID-19 tally of the state shot up to 727.

पुलिस कर्मियों, स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों एवं स्वच्छता अभियान से जुड़े कर्मियों पर हमला एक अक्षम्य अपराध है, जिसकी घोर निंदा की जाती है। ऐसे दोषी व्यक्तियों के खिलाफ आपदा नियंत्रण अधिनियम तथा राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा अधिनियम (NSA) के तहत कार्यवाही की जाएगी। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 15, 2020

दोषी व्यक्तियों द्वारा की गई राजकीय सम्पत्ति के नुकसान की भरपाई उनसे सख्ती से की जाएगी। जिला पुलिस प्रशासन ऐसे उपद्रवी तत्वों को तत्काल चिन्हित करें और प्रत्येक नागरिक को सुरक्षा के साथ ही उपद्रवी तत्वों पर पूरी सख्ती भी करें। — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) April 15, 2020

