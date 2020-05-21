IAS Officer Manoj Ahuja Takes Charge As CBSE Chairman Amid Challenging COVID-19 Situation

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board has found a new chairman, Manoj Ahuja. The Odisha cadre IAS officer took over as the chairman of the Education Board on Wednesday and interacted with senior officers on various issues. He was appointed as the chairman of CBSE on May 12.

"Having numerous training modules and research papers to his credit, the new chairman is credited with extensive experience and professionalism," said the CBSE in a statement.

Ahuja was working as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training, prior to taking over as chairman of CBSE. He has replaced Anita Karwal as the chairman of the CBSE.

Challenges due to COVID-19 situation

Earlier, the CBSE reiterated its decision of conducting the Class 10 and 12 examinations. In its circular dated April 1, 2020, the Board stated that it was unable to conduct exams on 8 days across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic while exams could not be held on four days in North East Delhi District due to the communal riots. Thereafter, the CBSE observed that it would conduct exams only for main subjects required for promotion and admission in higher educational institutions. It elaborated that only the Class 10 students in North East Delhi will have to write the exam for six subjects.

Many CBSE schools are conducting classes online during which teachers take the attendance of students. As per the official rules and regulations, 75 per cent attendance is mandatory in order to appear for CBSE classes 10th and 12th board exams 2021. Students are hence advised to take online classes seriously and to maintain their attendance to avoid problems regarding exams in the future.

CBSE on Monday released the date sheet for class 10th and 12th board examinations for the remaining papers after rescheduling. Due to COVID 19 lockdown, the schedules for exams and new sessions had to be changed completely. The new chairperson will have to face challenges regarding the declaration of CBSE Board exam results after the successful evaluation of papers. Moreover, the chairperson will have to oversee the carrying out of the pending 29 CBSE board exams for classes 10th and 12th.

