Jammu And Kashmir Cop Wins Praises For Composing COVID-19 Song To Raise Awareness

From corona helmets to corona memes, police departments have been spreading COVID-19 awareness through various means. Recently, a Jammu and Kashmir cop also received love on the internet for composing a song in a bid to spread awareness about the deadly disease. A video posted by ANI shows Sohan Raghuvanshi singing his self-composed song and urging people to stay at home.

Raghuvanshi in his song asked people to not to forget to wear masks if they step out for an emergency. He urged people to stay indoors to prevent the transmission of the virus. He further also said that it is imperative to sanitise hands frequently.

The lyrics of the song by Raghuvanshi are, "Yeh virus maange jaan, na niklo ghar se yaaron. Yeh corona bada badnaam. Yeh virus maange jaan. Sanitiser se haath ko dhona hai. Mask munh par zaroor lagaana hai. Laxman Rekha ka maan karo tum. Corona ghatak hai, isko jaano tum. Yeh virus maange jaan”.

#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: A police personnel, Sohan Raghuvanshi has composed a song to spread awareness about #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/bla7DXVFEA — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2020

Raghuvanshi leaves netizens impressed

Since shared, the 58-second video has left several internet users impressed. While several Twitter users praised Raghuvanshi for his melodious voice, others said that it is an ‘awesome’ way to spread awareness. The video has taken the internet by storm as it has been viewed more than 15,000 times and received hundreds of likes. One internet user wrote, “Excellent, marvellous, brilliant. Hats off to you sir”.

Spectacular! — Brij Mohan (@brijmoh36211428) May 29, 2020

GORGEOUS, thanks for sharing! — PeachFoteeFi (@JackAub42647787) May 29, 2020

Very good sir ❤️🙏 — Akash Verma 🇮🇳🚩 (@AkashFea) May 29, 2020

Haha shandar — Ravinder Kaushik (@afraholic) May 29, 2020

Kya baat hai — Jaswant Singh (@JasBJP) May 29, 2020

