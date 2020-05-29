Jammu And Kashmir: Over 10,000 Government Post Vacancies Announced

Jammu and Kashmir's Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal on Thursday, May 29 announced that over 10,000 vacancies had been identified across the region for recruitment at multiple levels. He added that an efficient procedure had been identified to fill class IV vacancies.

'Simple and transparent'

The administration approved special recruitment rules for Class-IV jobs, expediting the process and granting several benefits to the marginalised sections, including widows, daily wagers, and those who do not have any family members in government employment.

"The administrative council has approved simple and transparent rules under the name of 'Jammu and Kashmir appointment to class IV special recruitment rules 2020'. These rules will lay down the procedure as well as the criteria for selection to all these posts. In the first phase over 10,000 vacancies for accelerated recruitment at all levels have been identified," Kansal said during a press conference in Jammu.

He also added that at the time of applying, no document including domicile certificate will be required to submit. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council held under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu.

The decision of laying a quick and simple procedure for filling up of Class IV vacancies follows the decision of the Government to notify over 10,000 posts for accelerated recruitment at all levels -- doctors, vets, panchayat accounts assistants and Class-IV employees, Kansal said.

He also said that in order to simplify the process and cut down all delays, the administrative council has ordered that all departments concerned will make necessary amendments and modifications in their relevant recruitment rules based on this decision alone and that no separate approval shall be sought for this purpose.

The new rules clearly define the procedure for referral of Class-IV vacancies, clubbing of the vacancies, preparation of waitlists, select lists, etc. with the aim to fill all advertised vacancies within a period of one year, extendable by six months.

Giving details of the selection process, Kansal said that the marks obtained on the 100 marks written test will have primacy in the selection criteria. 'There will be no interview. No documents including domicile certificate will be required to be submitted at the time of filling the application form,' he said.

(With agency inputs)