IAS Saumya Pandey Resumes Work Within 2 Weeks Of Having A Baby; Cites Her Responsibility

Modinagar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Saumya Pandey who was appointed as the nodal officer for Covid in Ghaziabad district rejoined office just 14 days after giving birth. While speaking to ANI, she said that being an IAS officer she has to look after her service. As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India, she has responsibility for all, Pandey added.

Saumya Pandey said, "God has given women the strength to give birth to her child and care for the child. In rural India, women do their household work and work related to their livelihood in pregnancy during the near days of delivery and after giving birth they take care of the child and also manage their work and household. Similarly, it is the blessings of God that I am able to do my administrative work with my three-week-old girl child."

SDM Saumya Pandey rejoins work just 14 days after having a baby

Pandey said, "My family has supported me a lot in this. My whole Tehsil and Ghaziabad district administration which is like a family to me gave me support during the pregnancy and post-delivery. District Magistrate and administration's staff supported me throughout my pregnancy period as well as after my delivery."

While speaking further about her decision to rejoin the office within just 2 weeks of her delivery, Pandey credited her family, Tehsil and Ghaziabad district administration for supporting her throughout the pregnancy and post-delivery period. She said that from July to September she was appointed as the nodal officer for Covid in Ghaziabad. She also advised all the pregnant women to take all the necessary precautions if they are working amid the Coronavirus pandemic. With all-India rank 4, Pandey had cleared the UPSC exam in 2016. She has studied engineering from NIT in Allahabad.

(With ANI inputs)