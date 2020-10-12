Sonu Sood To Launch An Initiative For IAS Aspirants, Netizens Hail The Actor

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has always managed to come to the rescue of needy people is all set to come up with an initiative for IAS aspirants. The actor who has been running errands in reaching out to the people who are in need of food, shelter, job, and many more, is gearing up for a surprise for IAS aspirants. The actor shared a post on Twitter that read, “A big initiative for aspiring IAS officers launching tomorrow. A Sonu Sood Initiative.”

Sonu Sood to launch initiative for IAS aspirants

Several aspiring students who were excited and happy to know more about the initiative thanked the actor for his relentless help and efforts towards the people. One of the users thanked the actor and wrote that he could not think of any words to express his gratitude. Another user thanked the Happy New Year actor on behalf of his friend who wants to become an IAS officer. The user asked to examine his friend’s knowledge in order to get him admitted to any good coaching institute. A third user chimed in and called the actor as the “treasure of the Nation.” Another follower of the actor hailed him for his initiative and wrote that it is his ultimate dream to become an IAS officer.

I don't have the word how can you say thank you Thank you very very much.For the first time to understand my pain, to know the truth, to overcome the problem where the problem is coming, people with disabilities do not beg on demand,you guys are trying to give me my entire future — Amit Kumar Mishra (@AmitMis06866880) October 12, 2020

@SonuSood sir my friend is2018 graduate,his aim is to become an IAS,u can check his knowledge,before helping &please support him economically&Please give him 1 chance.Definitely he will be in respected position & he can serve his entire life for nation.Jai hind #SonuSoodRealHero — Pavithra jakkala (@JakkalaPavithra) October 12, 2020

Awesome...

You are really a treasure of the Nation and also for the people of India who need people like you. — Rupesh (@Rupesh70363581) October 12, 2020

Hii,sir I don't know you will notice my message or not but it's my ultimate

Dream. But there are obstacles(in education & financially) i don't know what will happen in future.but i am ready to face them...i will do my best.. for help i will text you later now thanks 🙏 jai hind🇮🇳 — Dhananjay Chaurasiya (@MeDLocalDreamer) October 12, 2020

Apart from this, the actor earlier also delivered books to an IAS aspirant. Sonu assured the social media user who requested the actor to help him with the study material for IAS coaching with the books. He then made sure that the books reach the house of the user within a few days without much delay. Sonu also reacted to a man who requested him to help his sister who’s preparing for the civil services. He tweeted, “Sir, can you pls help in my sister’s Civils preparation? She needs some UPSC books.being in a farmer’s family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.pleasr sir help.” Sonu replied to him, saying, “Your books will reach you by tomorrow.”

Apart from this initiative, Sonu Sood had also launched the 'ILAAJ India' initiative. The aim of the initiative is to extend support for medical care and treatment of children. ILAAJ India is a helpline number initiative that is aimed to bridge the affordability gap and make healthcare accessible to everyone.

