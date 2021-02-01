ICAI CA Results 2020 Of Post Qualification Courses Declared, Here's How To Check Scores

Quick links:
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the results for post-qualification courses on its official website - icai.org. The exams for post-qualification courses that are Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation Assessment Test (ITAT) were conducted in the month of November 2020. ICAI has also uploaded the merit list for top-3 rank holders for both the courses.
Ramesh Kumar Rathi and Gopal Bansal have scored 220 marks to bag 1st rank in Insurance and Risk Management exam. Madhav Murlidhar Toshniwal and Nand Kishore Tulsyan have bagged second and third ranks, respectively.
Rajat Powar has scored 117 marks to bag first rank. Nupur Deshpande has bagged the second rank and Kirti Vrajdas Ved has got the third rank in ITAT exam.
