ICAI CA Results 2020 Of Post Qualification Courses Declared, Here's How To Check Scores

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday declared the results for post-qualification courses on its official website - icai.org. The exams for post-qualification courses that are Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) and International Taxation Assessment Test (ITAT) were conducted in the month of November 2020. ICAI has also uploaded the merit list for top-3 rank holders for both the courses.

ICAI IRM Result 2020:

Ramesh Kumar Rathi and Gopal Bansal have scored 220 marks to bag 1st rank in Insurance and Risk Management exam. Madhav Murlidhar Toshniwal and Nand Kishore Tulsyan have bagged second and third ranks, respectively.

Click here for ICAI IRM Exam Results 2020

Click here for ICAI IRM Merit List 2020

ICAI ITAT Result 2020:

Rajat Powar has scored 117 marks to bag first rank. Nupur Deshpande has bagged the second rank and Kirti Vrajdas Ved has got the third rank in ITAT exam.

Click here for ICAI ITAT Result 2020

How to check ICAI Post- Qualification Results 2020:

Visit the official website - icai.org Click on Important Announcement Section A link for post-qualification courses exam results will be displayed on the screen Click on the link for your course result Key in your roll number to check your results.

