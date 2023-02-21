ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Updated Standings After India Beat Ireland, Qualify For Semis

The India women’s cricket team defeated Ireland by five runs (DLS method) on Monday to advance into the semifinal of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. India scored 155 runs at the loss of six wickets in the first innings, before reducing Ireland Women to 54/2, while the latter failed to chase down a reduced target of 60 runs in 8.2 overs. India ended up winning the match by five runs and better their position at second in the Women’s T20 World Cup points table.

Courtesy of the victory, India also bettered their NRR to +0.253, with three wins in four games, with six points to their name. England remain at the top of the Group B standings, ahead of their final league match against Pakistan on Tuesday. West Indies sit third in the points table with two wins in four games, having failed to qualify for the knockout stage.

The Harmapreet Kaur-led side is expected to face the Australian side in the semifinal of the tournament. On the other hand, England is expected to remain at the top and is likely to play their semifinal against New Zealand. Australia top the Group A standings with four wins in four games, while the Kiwi women follow with two wins in four games and a NRR of +0.138. Here’s a look at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 points table ahead of Tuesday’s matchups.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Updated Group A Standings

Teams Matches played Wins Losses NRR Points 1 Australia Women 4 4 0 +2.149 8 2 New Zealand Women 4 2 2 +0.138 4 3 Sri Lanka Women 4 2 2 -1.460 4 4 South Africa Women 3 1 2 +0.685 2 5 Bangladesh Women 3 0 3 -1.721 0

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Updated Group B Standings

Teams Matches played Wins Losses NRR Points 1 England Women 3 3 0 +1.776 6 2 India Women 4 3 1 +0.253 6 3 West Indies Women 4 2 2 -0.601 4 4 Pakistan Women 3 1 2 +0.981 2 5 Ireland Women 4 0 4 -1.814 0

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Knockout stage schedule