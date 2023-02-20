Women's T20 WC: India's Complete Qualification Scenario For Semis Ahead Ireland Match

The India women’s cricket team is up against Ireland in their final league-stage match at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is coming off an 11-run loss to England in their last group-stage match and is now eyeing a spot in the semi-final. Ahead of the much exciting India vs Ireland match, here’s a look at how India can qualify for the penultimate round of the marquee T20 tournament.

Prior to the game against Ireland, India is placed second in the points table with two wins from three games, while England tops the standings with three wins and three games so far. Heading in to the Ireland game, the India women are levelled on points with West Indies, who have played all four of their league games. India can still qualify for the semi-finals as group winners, but the NRR stands in their way.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India’s qualification scenario

India will qualify for the semifinal with a win against Ireland on Monday. However, if they want to qualify as the table toppers, they need to secure a win by a big margin and hope England suffers a significant loss to Pakistan. If this happens, the NRR equation will swing in India’s favor, elevating them to the top of the table.

India will also advance into the semifinal with a second-place finish, but they would be looking to avoid doing so. Finishing second will make India face Australia in the semi-final, who are the most feared side in the tournament. The Aussies are looking for a hattrick of T20 World Cup titles and are the no. 1 ranked T20 side currently.

The Aussie have won 22 T20Is since winning the World title in 2020 and have a great recent record against India. Harmanpreet’s side failed to defeat Australia in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final and finished with a silver medal. India also suffered a 4-1 T20I series loss to Australia in November.

Meanwhile, if India losses to Ireland, they can still qualify if they have a better NRR than West Indies. The Caribbean side has played all their league games and now can’t add any more points to their tally or better their NRR. A top-of-the-table finish will see India face New Zealand in the semis.