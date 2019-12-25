ICG Ship Vikram Arrives At Toamasina On Goodwill Visit To Madagascar

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Vikram arrived at Toamasina, Madagascar on December 23 as a goodwill visit.

The officers were led by Commanding officer Commandant Raj Kamal Sinha. Ambassador Abhay Kumar welcomed the Vikram team. Later, the Commander of the ship and officers called on local military authorities in Toamasina.

Toamasina is a major commercial port of Madagascar. The Navy chief of Madagascar was also present at the arrival of the ICG ship Vikram. Both the sides discussed ways to increase bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador along with the Commanding officer met the Governor of Toamasina and the local civil authorities. The two sides discussed cooperation in the areas of mutual interest.

The Indian Coast Guard ship Vikram arrived today at Toamasina on a goodwill visit to Madagascar. Ambassador Abhay Kumar visited the ship upon its arrival this morning and welcomed the officers led by Commanding Officer. pic.twitter.com/PeMgfa2ClB — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) December 23, 2019

Ambassador Abhay Kumar also visited the Toamasina commercial port and met the Director-General of the port. Later in the evening, the Secretary-General of Ministry of Defence and the Chief of Malagasy Navy joined the reception hosted by the Ambassador and the Commander of the ship in which Madagascar civil and military authorities, community leaders including Indian community also participated.

A development assistance event was organised on December 24 in Toamasina. The ship will depart for Tanzania on 26 December.

Indian Coast Guard

The Indian Coast Guard had organised its 18th National Maritime Search and Rescue Board meeting on December 18. In the meeting, Search and Rescue (SAR) Assistance Award for the government-owned unit was awarded to ICG ships Sujay and Vikram for saving 46 lives from ROSV Sagar Sampada off New Mangalore.

In 2019, over 300 SAR missions have been taken up by ICG, involving the rescue of close to 1,000 lives at sea which includes 27 medevac operations. Some of the rescue operations were conducted at the fringes of Indian Search and Rescue Region.

