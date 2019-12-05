Over 250 Distressed Fishermen Rescued By ICG And Merchant Vessels' Rescue Operation

Over 250 fishermen who were in distress in rough sea conditions were rescued with the combined efforts of Indian coast guards and merchant vessels transiting in the Arabian sea. responding to a message from Tamil Nadu Fisheries authority Kolachel intimating about the distress of 50 stranded Fishing Boats at a distance of 250 Nautical Miles West of Goa.

Distress call on December 3

After receiving a distress call on December 3, about seven Merchant Vessels transiting through the area responded to the Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Centre were requested to assist in the rescue operation of the distressed fishing boats until the Indian Coast Guard ships arrived in the area. Indian Merchant Vessel Navdhenu Purna rescued 86 fishermen from 07 IFBs and a Japanese flag vessel MV Towada rescued around 34 fishermen from the distressed fishing boats. Five more merchant vessels joined the rescue operation to rescue as many as 264 fishermen, upon the request of the Indian Coast Guard and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre.

Advisory issued on the rough sea conditions

On November 30, Coast Guard Region (West), Operation Centre located at Mumbai while monitoring the weather at sea had issued a rough weather warning at sea off central and southeastern Arabian sea to all stakeholders and initiated actions as per its Standard Operating Procedure which include issuance of advisories to concerned Coastal States and other stakeholders. As a result, the Kerala State Government had enforced two days’ ban on fishing from December 2 to 3 and Lakshadweep Administration had also issued prohibition orders restricting fishing boats to venture out in the sea.

