ICMR Answers FAQs On Hypertension, Diabetes & Heart Diseases Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

Answering several frequently asked questions about Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), on Wednesday, released a 2-page information pamphlet for patients with Hypertension, Diabetes and Heart Diseases. The document answers queries about increased risks, diabetes and increased probability of COVIS-19, BP medications, action on displaying symptoms, prevention from the pandemic. The pamphlet also included specific health tips on controlling blood sugar, social distancing, hand hygiene etc.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday, has published a study warning about community transmission of the pandemic may take place from a minimum of 20 days to a few months. It also states that by quarantining of individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 can delay the introduction of the virus into the community by three days to three weeks - which in turn reduces cumulative cases by 62% and the peak number of cases by 89%, in an optimistic scenario. In a pessimistic scenario, assuming that the asymptomatic cases are as infectious as the symptomatic ones, the study suggests that the projected impact falls at 2%.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, there are 553 active cases of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), 43 have been discharged with Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Ten deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE