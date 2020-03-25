Delhi HC Suspends All District Courts' Functioning Amid 21-day Pan-India COVID-19 Lockdown

After the Supreme Court adjourned matters amid 21-day lockdown, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday has suspended all district courts' functioning till April 15. It added that the respective District and Sessions Judges may also permit judges and other staff officials to work from home, wherever possible. Currently, India's total active Coronavirus cases stand at 553, with 10 deaths.

Delhi HC suspends all district courts' functioning

Delhi High Court has further directed that the respective District and Sessions Judges may also permit judges and other staff officials to work from home, wherever possible. https://t.co/306wqm2wVv — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Supreme Court suspends all matters amid lockdown

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court adjourned all matters amid the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi. The Supreme Court had stated that it will not take up any matter listed on Wednesday, via video conferencing. However, the Supreme Court will remain open amid shutdown.

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 563 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE