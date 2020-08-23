IFS Officer's Advice On Using Helicopters To Fight Forest Fire Goes Viral

Susanta Nanda, Indian Forest Service officer, posted a video of a helicopter carrying water to extinguish forest fire on August 23. In his recent Twitter post, he said that an extraordinary skill is required to take water in the helicopters and the use it to extinguish a forest fire. The said that is what should be done for the forest fires in India as well.

Helicopters to extinguish forest fires

The IFS official recently took to his Twitter account to share a video in which helicopter is seen picking water and later dumping the same to extinguish a forest fire. He also mentioned in the tweet that India should adopt this effective strategy and skill while combating wildfires. This video received a lot of reactions from people. He further mentioned in his tweet that fires have destroyed approximately 420 MHA of forest land since the year 1990.

Here's a look at the tweet:

Unbelievable skill required to pick up water in flight and then dump to extinguish fire. This is what we need for forest fires in India. May be, drones can do this job in future.



Estimated 420 mha of forest has been lost worldwide through deforestation & fire since 1990. pic.twitter.com/LjNvzZeSQ8 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 23, 2020

Many wildlife species, human life and flora have become endangered or pushed to extinction because of dangerous forest fires which cannot be contained easily.

The tweet received many reactions among which the first reaction had a video of India's IAF helicopters involved in a similar fire fighting mission. The first reaction to Susanta Nanda's tweet mentioned, 'You know IAF helicopters have this capability'. Here's a video of a wildfire being contained by the IAF in Tirumala Hills.

