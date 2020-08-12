IAF Writes To Censor Board, Objects To 'negative Portrayal' In 'Gunjan Saxena' Movie

Indian Air Force (IAF) has written a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Dharma Productions, and streaming giant Netflix, expressing their disappointment over the 'negative portrayal of the Armed Forces' in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. With the letter, IAF has annexed portions and scenes from the upcoming film that need to be modified or deleted. IAF has also made it clear that it will grant an NOC only after the annexed scenes are either deleted or modified.

IAF writes letter to Central Board of Film Certification

IAF wrote a letter to CBFC requesting to delete or modify scenes that portray the Armed Forces in a negative light. In the letter, IAF has revealed that they had an elongated discussion with producers, Dharma Productions, who 'promised that they would portray the Armed Forces with authenticity and ensure that the younger generation is motivated to join the Indian Air Force.' However, gauging by the trailer of the film, IAF believes 'certain scenes have portrayed the Armed Forces in a negative light.'

IAF also revealed that they contacted Karan Johar of Dharma Production immediately after the trailer of Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl trailer was sent to them. IAF requested them to delete or modify a few scenes, which the producers of the forthcoming film did not adhere to. Instead, they inserted a disclaimer at the beginning of the film.

In the letter accessed by ANI, IAF wrote, “In the aim to glorify the screen character of ‘Ex-Fit Lt Gunjan Saxena’, M/s Dharma Productions presented some situations that are misleading and portray an inappropriate work culture especially against women in the IAF.”

They also believed that Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl presents inappropriate work culture and gender biases at the Indian Air Force. In the letter to CBFC, the IAF conveyed that they have a gender-neutral workforce and do not propagate gender biases in their service. They even pointed out that IAF was one of the first Armed Forces in India to include women officers.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl release on Netflix on August 12

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl based on ex-flight Lieutenant Gunjan Saxena will release on streaming platform Netflix on August 12. The movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead and also features actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Manav Vij in prominent roles. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is written and directed by Sharan Sharma and Nikhil Mehrotra of Panga fame.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl narrates the life of IAF officer Gunjan Saxena, and her fight to prove her mettle as an Air Force Officer. Gunjan Saxena, who is a 1999 Kargil War veteran, is also the first woman to win the Saurya Chakra. The forthcoming movie based on Gunjan Saxena's life is jointly produced by Dharma Production and Zee Studios.

